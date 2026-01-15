MCD standing committee finalises budget estimates for 2026-27; focus on pollution, sanitation

New Delhi, Jan 15 (PTI) The standing committee of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) on Thursday finalised the revised budget estimates for the financial year 2025-26 and the budget estimates for 2026-27, officials said.

According to an official statement, the committee presented the document as a practical plan focused on improving civic services.

Chairing the meeting, Standing Committee chairperson Satya Sharma said the budget aims to make daily life in the capital "simpler, safer, cleaner and more dignified". She noted that the budget process resumed on December 5 after a gap of two and a half years.

The final estimates were prepared after considering proposals from the municipal commissioner, ward committees, and subject committees.

A primary focus of the budget is tackling air pollution. Sharma said while the issue has seen numerous announcements in the past, the new provisions are designed to support ground-level efforts to curb pollution and improve the capital’s environment.

Sanitation and the expansion of green cover have been identified as top priorities. The MCD plans to intensify the cleaning of streets, markets, parks and public spaces.

Furthermore, land reclaimed from the city’s three landfill sites will converted into green spaces and public facilities once the waste is cleared.

The chairperson added that plantation drives and beautification of existing parks are also central to the plan.

In her speech, the chairperson said that the budget promises upgrades to MCD schools, including safer campuses and improved health facilities for students. Sharma also committed to the faster filling of vacant teaching posts.

The healthcare allocation includes the expansion of community services and the improvement of health centres. A separate budget head has been created to address the issue of stray dogs in the city.

Regarding staff welfare, Sharma said the MCD would speed up promotions, regularisation and the recruitment of doctors and other personnel. She emphasised that the corporation aims to strengthen its finances without imposing additional taxes on residents.

The budget also increases support for councillors to carry out local works and includes provisions for facilities for journalists.

Sharma said the budget reflects the vision of good governance and public service and would give Delhi a "new direction and renewed energy".

While the chairperson detailed the policy priorities and new schemes, the specific financial outlays and total expenditure figures were not immediately disclosed.