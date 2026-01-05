MCD Standing Committee meets to discuss budget, assures inclusive, people-centric approach

New Delhi, Jan 6 (PTI) The Municipal Corporation of Delhi's Standing Committee met on Monday to discuss the Revised Budget Estimates for 2025-26 and the Budget Estimates for 2026-27, with members pressing for a sharper focus on civic services and financial discipline, officials said.

According to a statement, the deliberations are part of the Corporation's ongoing efforts to finalise its financial roadmap for the coming year.

Officials said that at the meeting, councillors offered a range of suggestions aimed at strengthening sanitation, improving civic amenities, developing basic infrastructure and expanding health and education services.

Chairing the meeting, Standing Committee Chairperson Satya Sharma assured members that their inputs would be reflected in the final budget.

She said the budget was an important policy document through which civic amenities would be strengthened, and future requirements effectively addressed, according to the statement.

"The corporation's objective is to ensure maximum public welfare through the effective utilisation of limited resources. Special care will be taken to make adequate provisions for development works, while ensuring that no additional financial burden is placed on the common citizen," Sharma said.

Officials said environmental protection and tighter financial management also featured prominently in the discussions. Members further explored ways to boost the Corporation's revenue, stressing the need for optimum and effective use of municipal assets such as schools, community halls and parks.

Sharma said that the budget-making exercise was participatory and inclusive, adding that suggestions from all members of the Standing Committee, including those from the ruling and opposition sides, would be consolidated to shape a people-centric, balanced and practical budget. PTI VBH PRK PRK