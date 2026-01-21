MCD Standing Committee nod for ads on flyovers; Jan 31 new deadline under tax amnesty scheme

New Delhi, Jan 21 (PTI) Standing Committee of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi, in its meeting on Wednesday, cleared a proposal to grant permission for advertisements on the walls of flyovers, underpasses and subways.

It also approved another proposal to extend the last day for filing property tax under the amnesty scheme SUNIYO to January 31.

Standing Committee Chairperson Satya Sharma said the civic body's public welfare budget will be tabled in the MCD House on January 28.

The committee discussed the toll tax issue at length.

The Supreme Court had asked MCD to examine options such as temporary closure of nine toll plazas, their relocation, or revenue-sharing arrangements to ease traffic congestion and curb pollution.

Sharma said shutting toll collection could significantly affect the Corporation's revenue, with a direct impact on civic services and development works.

She said MCD officials will place the Corporation's position firmly before the Supreme Court. The Corporation will convene a special meeting of all councillors and senior officers to coordinate its stand and present a cohesive case, she said.

"Any decision must balance the interests of citizens with the financial health of the Corporation," she added.

Chairing the meeting, Sharma said the budget draws heavily from suggestions made by councillors during the Standing Committee's special budget sessions. She said the proposals focus on day-to-day civic needs and reflect ground-level concerns raised by elected representatives.

"The aim is to improve basic facilities and give clear direction to the city's development," she said in a statement.

According to Sharma, the councillors will receive adequate financial support for works in their wards, including repairs to roads and drains, upkeep of parks, installation of street lights and other essential civic amenities.

This would help address local issues more quickly, she said. PTI VBH VBH RUK RUK