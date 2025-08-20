MCD Standing Committee reviews 'gaushalas', dog shelters and sanitation issues

New Delhi, Aug 20 (PTI) The Standing Committee of the MCD on Wednesday held discussions and issued directions on key issues to strengthen civic amenities, sanitation and public welfare.

Ranging from cow dung cakes and garbage management to stray cattle, dog shelters, plastic-free measures and mechanical road sweeping machines, several issues were discussed during the meeting.

Chaired by Standing Committee chief Satya Sharma, the meeting emphasised that the corporation’s responsibility was not confined to garbage management but also extended to ensuring citizens’ access to basic facilities, a safe environment and quality education.

She stressed that grievances raised by councillors must be addressed with accountability and directed officials to respond in a timely and effective manner.

The committee instructed that all public toilets under the MCD be given special attention for cleanliness and repair.

It was also decided that the building plan approval process would be made simpler and more transparent so that citizens with duly sanctioned plans do not face unnecessary harassment.

The civic body further underlined the need for regular inspections of swimming pools under its jurisdiction to avoid accidents, while calling for strict action against illegal spa centres running without licences.

The meeting, which lasted over five hours, saw councillors voicing concerns on issues ranging from the poor condition of stray cattle to the management of stray dogs in the city.

Some members suggested that, in view of the shortage of 'gaushalas', cows could be sent to other states until proper shelters are set up in Delhi. “When cows are not being looked after properly, how will the corporation manage dog shelters?” Garbage management and plastic-free measures also featured prominently, with members demanding stricter monitoring of waste disposal and tougher enforcement against plastic use. Heated arguments broke out between a councillor and an official over certain allegations during the proceedings.

At the beginning of the meeting, the corporation also presented details on the use of mechanical road sweeping machines.

According to documents, the MCD has a total of 52 such machines deployed across its zones, spending nearly Rs 2 crore annually on their operation. The Central and Rohini zones have been allotted seven machines each, while Shahdara (South) has six.

Each machine is operated by a driver and a helper, with attendance tracked through geo-tagging and the Swachh Bharat Mission (e-SBM) portal.

Of the 52 machines, 24 are run in two shifts to ensure daily cleaning of major roads. Additionally, the corporation owns 12 smaller road sweeping machines of 4.5 cubic metre capacity, which are being used in areas such as Karol Bagh, Rohini, Central Zone and Najafgarh.

A major proposal approved in the meeting was to make MCD’s community halls available for skill development and vocational training. Sharma informed that the corporation has 278 community halls, of which 122 remain vacant or underutilised. These will now be opened between 3 pm and 8 pm to provide employment-oriented training, particularly for local youth and women.

Describing the discussions as positive and solution-oriented, Sharma said several important suggestions from councillors were incorporated into the resolutions.

She asserted that the MCD was committed to delivering civic convenience and maintaining a clean environment, while warning officials that negligence in matters of public interest would not be tolerated.

