MCD starts 'Citizen Corner' on its website for easy access to public interest data

New Delhi, Dec 11 (PTI) The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has developed a new feature called ‘Citizen Corner’ on its official website aimed at improving transparency and providing the residents easy access to public interest data, as per an official circular.

Advertisment

The ‘Citizen Corner’, created by the National Informatics Centre (NIC)-MCD, is currently in its beta testing phase and is being reviewed by the departmental heads.

Once the testing phase is complete and all departments confirm the system's readiness, it will be officially launched by the civic body.

“In accordance with the directions of the Commissioner, MCD, a Citizen Corner is being developed by NIC-MCD on the MCD website to facilitate transparent information sharing and ensure easy accessibility to public interest data,” read the circular issued on November 29.

Advertisment

The circular also instructed all Heads of Departments (HODs) to conduct User Acceptance Testing (UAT) to ensure that the data complies with the Delhi Municipal Corporation (DMC) Act and the Digital Personal Data Protection (DPDP) Act.

It further emphasised that no violations of departmental policies should occur. Once fully launched, the Citizen Corner will allow the residents of Delhi to register for services such as birth and death certificates and dog registrations online.

It will also provide information about waste collection routes in different areas, allow the users to learn more about their respective zones and enable the residents to apply for construction permits.

Advertisment

Additionally, the portal will offer a platform for registering grievances, making public services more accessible and transparent.

The MCD plans to provide department-specific access credentials in the next phase, allowing for independent updates of data by various departments.

The MCD aims to fully launch the Citizen Corner after incorporating feedback from the testing phase, making public services more accessible and transparent for the residents of Delhi. PTI SJJ AS AS