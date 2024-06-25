MCD superintendent among two arrested for taking bribe

New Delhi, Jun 25 (PTI) The Anti-Corruption Branch said on Tuesday that it arrested two men, including an MCD superintendent, for allegedly taking a bribe to regularise the services of a sanitation worker in east Delhi.

The two accused are Labour Welfare Superintendent Ritesh Kumar and sanitation worker Jal Singh, according to the Anti-Corruption Branch's (ACB) Joint Commissioner of Police Madhur Verma.

A retired sanitation worker informed the ACB that he had applied for the regularisation of services of his wife -- currently working on daily wages in the Shahdara (North) Zone of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) -- as a 'safai karamchari (sanitation worker)', Verma said.

He added that Kumar allegedly demanded a bribe of Rs 20,000 through Singh to approve the application for the regularisation of services of the complainant's wife.

Accordingly, a team was constituted and a raid conducted at their meeting point in the afternoon.

When Kumar and Singh came there, they were caught red-handed while demanding and accepting the bribe money from the complainant.

Both have been booked under the Prevention of Corruption Act and are being interrogated, Verma said. PTI ALK SZM