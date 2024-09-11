MCD takes action against stray cattle in northwest Delhi's Keshavpuram

New Delhi, Sep 11 (PTI) The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) took action against stray cattle in northwest Delhi's Keshavpuram and impounded 18 of them, an official statement on Wednesday said.

"MCD is continually taking strict action against stray cattle and illegal dairies in the city. In one such endeavour, 18 stray cattle were impounded from the jurisdiction of MCD in a drive undertaken by Keshavpuram Zone today," the statement said. The MCD is taking rigorous steps to curb the means of stray cattle in its jurisdiction, it added.

The MCD's Veterinary Services department is fully committed to solving the problem of stray cattle and illegal dairy farms running in urbanised areas, the statement said. More strict action will follow in the coming days, it added. PTI MHS AS AS