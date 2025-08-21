MCD thanks PM for Urban Extension Road-2 project, accuses AAP of blocking Delhi's development

New Delhi, Aug 21 (PTI) The Municipal Corporation of Delhi on Thursday expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for dedicating the Rs 11,000-crore Urban Extension Road-2 project to the people of Delhi and accused AAP of obstructing developmental initiatives in the city.

Addressing a press conference after the General House meeting, Delhi Mayor Sardar Raja Iqbal Singh said Leader of the House Pravesh Wahi moved a motion of thanks expressing gratitude to the prime minister for the project, which was passed unanimously.

He alleged that even as councillors raised slogans "Thank you Modi ji" in the House, AAP members disrupted the proceedings and tried to derail the session. "Despite the positive intent of the meeting, AAP once again displayed its dual-faced and obstructive behaviour." Leader of the House Pravesh Wahi also hit out at the opposition party, claiming it neither supports development nor cares for public welfare.

"When in power, AAP failed to initiate meaningful development. Now, it is trying to block positive efforts by the Centre and the MCD. Their policy is clear -- do nothing, let no one work," he alleged.

Highlighting the significance of the UER-2 project, Wahi said it would reduce traffic congestion, provide ease in commuting, and help curb pollution in Delhi.

The project has been welcomed by the citizens in Delhi and Haryana, he said, adding that the AAP, however, "is unwilling to tolerate even this public enthusiasm".

The BJP leader further said the General House meets once a month to allow councillors to raise issues concerning their wards, but AAP members consistently interrupt proceedings to block BJP-led development.

He cited the example of Councillor Anil Tyagi’s proposal to replace sodium streetlights with LED lights in rural areas, during which AAP members created a ruckus.

Standing Committee Chairperson Satya Sharma said the mayor made all efforts to ensure peaceful proceedings, but AAP's disruptions prevented constructive discussions. "Many of their own councillors wanted to participate in the debate but were unable to do so because of their party’s strategy, leaving them dissatisfied," she said.

The house passed the key proposals, including a tender for the supply of medical gases, extension of private cleaning contracts in hospitals, and allotment of land to Delhi Metro for the Indraprastha–Indralok corridor, as well as the election of two MCD representatives to the Delhi Development Authority.

The proposal for determining rate contracts and agencies for purchasing various types of medical gases for MCD-run health institutions during 2022–24 was listed, but could not be passed.

Other agenda items, such as the Engineers’ Benevolent Fund provision, extension of housekeeping and security contracts in MCD hospitals, and empanelment of chemists for pensioners’ health schemes, were postponed.

Additionally, a proposal to extend the contract for mechanical road sweepers, as well as issues related to facility management services at Civic Centre and the demolition of old structures in City SP Zone, were similarly deferred. PTI NSM NSM NSD NSD