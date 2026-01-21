MCD to allocate Rs 10 crore for dog shelters in upcoming budget

New Delhi, Jan 21 (PTI) The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) is likely to allocate Rs 10 crore in its upcoming budget primarily for expanding and strengthening three proposed dog shelters, officials said.

The proposed allocation in the 2026–27 Budget Estimates (BE) will be used for upgrading infrastructure at upcoming shelters, they said.

"Keeping in mind the huge dog population in the city, there will be a need to upgrade the upcoming shelters and allocate funds to them. These funds will be used in that direction," the officials said.

The work is currently in progress for a shelter in Dwarka, which will initially have the capacity to house around 1500 aggressive dogs, they added.

The corporation had announced in December last year that a dog shelter would be developed in Dwarka Sector 29 on approximately 2.5 acres of land to accommodate aggressive dogs.

Meanwhile, two other shelters in Bijwasan and Bella road, with 14 and 40 kennels respectively, have also been proposed to shelter additional dogs and enhance the capacity of Animal Birth Control (ABC) centres, they said.

The corporation has said that the proposed shelters would strengthen stray animal management and improve public safety.

MCD Commissioner Ashwini Kumar had said on December 5 last year that over 54,000 stray dogs were sterilised between April and September, 2025.

Last week, PTI reported that the MCD has earmarked around Rs 35 crore in the upcoming budget for microchipping and vaccination of stray dogs in the national capital. PTI VBH SMV VBH SMV MPL MPL