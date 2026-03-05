MCD to appoint 58 special educators in primary schools to meet EWS quota gap

New Delhi, Mar 5 (PTI) The Municipal Corporation of Delhi has approved a proposal to create 58 additional posts of special educators for primary schools, responsible for teaching children with disabilities, a senior official told PTI.

The move follows an order of the Delhi High Court in 2025 directing authorities to offer the additional posts to selected candidates without affecting those already appointed or on the waiting list.

The civic body has also set aside an annual budget of Rs 4.6 crore for the initiative meant to address the vacancies reserved for the Economically Weaker Sections, he added.

The issue dates back to 2020-21, when the then South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) ran a recruitment drive for 1,126 special educator posts in primary schools. The posts had been sent to the Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) for examination and selection, the letter stated.

However, the SDMC had forwarded only 54 vacancies under the EWS category instead of the mandated 112 posts, which account for 10 per cent reservation, the senior official said.

Therefore, when DSSSB declared the results of 1,123 candidates in July 2022, appointments were processed based on the lower number of EWS vacancies, the official added.

According to the letter, a group of candidates who had appeared for the exam approached the Central Administrative Tribunal, arguing that the full EWS quota introduced through constitutional amendments in 2019 had not been implemented, depriving them of appointment.

In February 2023, the tribunal directed authorities to "fully adhere to the EWS reservation policy" and reconsider the applicants' cases depending on their merit.

The order was further challenged by DSSSB in the high court, which dismissed the petition in September last year, the official said.

"We clarify that the additional 58 posts under the EWS category shall be offered to the selected candidates by creating supernumerary posts, without affecting the rights of either the already selected candidates or those in the waiting list," the official letter quoted the high court's order. PTI MSJ APL APL