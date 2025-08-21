MCD to auction end-of-life vehicles, unserviceable items of its west zone departments

New Delhi, Aug 21 (PTI) The Municipal Corporation of Delhi has decided to auction end-of-life vehicles and unserviceable items lying with different departments of its west zone, with a reserve price set at Rs 72.65 lakh.

According to an official document, these vehicles and items have either outlived their useful life or are beyond economical repair, and will be disposed of through public e-auction as per government policy.

According to the document, the Finance Department has concurred with the proposal for the condemnation and auction of various municipal vehicles deployed under different departments of the MCD's west zone.

The total reserve price recommended by the Condemnation Board has been fixed at Rs 72,65,066. This includes Rs 67,65,274.74 for end-of-life vehicles and Rs 4,99,791.44 for unserviceable items.

The auction will be conducted through MSTC Limited and placed before the MCD for appropriate orders.

According to the memorandum, the reserve price for end-of-life vehicles is calculated at 90 per cent of the ferrous scrap component, which is taken as 65 per cent of the kerb weight of the vehicle, multiplied by the moving average of steel scrap prices over the last three months.

The MCD has also said that applicable GST and other taxes will be borne by the highest bidder, with no liability on the corporation.