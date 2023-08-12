MCD to conduct cleanliness drive with daily inspection by councillors: Durgesh Pathak

New Delhi: AAP's MCD in-charge Durgesh Pathak on Saturday announced a cleanliness drive to be carried out by the civic body with daily inspection by a team of 3,000 people, which includes MCD councillors and workers.

Advertisment

Addressing a press conference here, MCD in-charge Durgesh Pathak said that the cleanliness campaign will run for 365 days and that the councillors will inspect their respective wards every single day.

“Today onwards, all MCD officials and MCD workers will go to the ground to carry out the cleanliness drive. This campaign will run for 365 days and every day our councillors will inspect cleanliness every day," Pathak said.

"We have formed a team of 3000 people for the entire city,” he added.

He further said that along with the Mayor and the Deputy Mayor, he too will inspect two to three wards every day.