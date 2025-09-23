MCD to decide on Bhagat Singh's statue, legacy waste cleanup in Friday meeting

New Delhi, Sep 23 (PTI) The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) will take up the proposal to install a statue of freedom fighter Shaheed Bhagat Singh at the Civic Centre complex in its meeting this month.

Several key projects on waste management and road infrastructure are also part of the meeting's agenda.

According to the agenda papers, in 2023, then MCD mayor, Mayor Shelly Oberoi, recommended erecting a statue of Bhagat Singh in front of the A-Block at the Civic Centre, in the space between the statues of Dr BR Ambedkar and Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee.

The estimated cost of the statue and allied civil and electrical works has been pegged at Rs 22 lakh, to be borne under the Civic Centre maintenance head.

The meeting will also deliberate on reclamation of land through disposal of legacy waste at Ghazipur, Bhalaswa, and Okhla dumpsites.

The projects, to be executed through bio-remediation and bio-mining, are aimed at reducing the mountains of garbage that have long marred the capital's landscape.

End-to-end paving of roads in Sanjay Gandhi Transport Nagar, Phase-II, is another major item in the agenda.

The civic body will also discuss the revised budget allocation for integrated collection and transportation of municipal solid waste and street sweeping in the West Zone.

In addition, multiple projects for construction and improvement of roads and drains in the Nehru Vihar locality under the Timarpur constituency will be taken up. PTI NSM VN VN