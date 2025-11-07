MCD to deploy 12 vans, expedite shelter arrangements as SC tightens stray dog rules

New Delhi, Nov 7 (PTI) The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) will deploy 12 dog-catching vans, one in each zone, and expedite the construction of a new permanent shelter in Dwarka.

The new shelter will accommodate around 1,500 stray dogs, as part of its efforts to implement the Supreme Court's latest directions on managing stray dogs.

An official, however, told PTI that the top court has also placed the primary responsibility on the management of premises such as hospitals, schools, sports complexes, bus stands, and railway stations to ensure that no stray dogs enter their compounds.

"The authorities of these institutions have been asked to secure their premises, remove feeding utensils, and post security personnel to prevent the entry of stray dogs," the official added.

The official further said that the civic body is taking steps to ensure full implementation of the Supreme Court's directions on managing stray dogs and ensuring public safety.

A senior MCD official told PTI that the civic body is working in close coordination to comply with the apex court's order.

"We will ensure that the Supreme Court's directions are fully implemented. Teams have been instructed to act accordingly," the official said.

The MCD official further added that the department is already working with 13 NGOs and 20 animal shelters across the city.

"First, the management of the premises must act as directed by the court. After that, the MCD will take charge as per the guidelines. The new permanent shelter in Dwarka is being built on priority, and we've directed officials to complete it at the earliest. Once operational, it will accommodate over 1,500 dogs," he said.

A three-judge special bench comprising Justices Vikram Nath, Sandeep Mehta, and N. V. Anjaria recently passed a series of directions in the stray dogs case.

The court noted the alarming rise in dog-bite incidents within institutional areas and asked states and Union Territories, through their local bodies, to identify such institutions within two weeks.

It further directed the administrative heads of such institutions to ensure adequate fencing, boundary walls, and gates to prevent the ingress of stray dogs, and asked that the exercise be completed preferably within eight weeks.

Earlier, on August 11, the Supreme Court directed authorities to move all street dogs into shelters in Delhi-NCR, which was later modified on August 22.

The apex court clarified that the picked-up canines should be sterilised, vaccinated, and released back into the same area.

The bench also directed municipal authorities to create dedicated feeding spaces where people can feed stray dogs.

It said the feeding areas should be created by civic bodies, keeping in view the population and concentration of stray dogs in particular municipal wards, and made it clear that feeding of stray dogs shall not be permitted on the streets.

Following the direction, the MCD has identified 292 feeding points in 80 wards out of its total 250 wards, according to officials.

The civic body said its focus remains on balancing public safety and animal welfare, and that all future measures will be taken "in line with the directions of the apex court."