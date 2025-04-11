National

MCD elections: Civic body to elect new mayor, deputy mayor on April 25

New Delhi: The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) will hold elections for the posts of mayor and deputy mayor on April 25.

The nominations will begin on April 15 with April 21 being the last date for filing nominations, according to an official source in the MCD.

According to a notice issued by the MCD Secretary’s Office on Friday, the MCD will hold its ordinary meeting for April 2025 on April 25, during which elections for the posts of mayor and deputy mayor will be conducted at 2 pm.

