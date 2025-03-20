MCD to ensure affordable medicines for pensioners through Jan Aushadhi Kendras

New Delhi, Mar 20 (PTI) The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) plans to provide low-cost generic medicines to designated pensioners’ centres across the city through partnerships with Jan Aushadhi Kendra operators.

MCD Pensioners’ Centres are facilities where pensioners can access essential services, such as obtaining life certificates and availing themselves of healthcare benefits under the Municipal Pensioner Health Scheme (MPHS).

The estimated expenditure across all zones over the next two years is projected to be Rs. 20,68,53,934.40, factoring in a 20 per cent rise due to the increase in the number of pensioners and market inflation.

The Hospital Administration Department has invited Expressions of Interest (EOIs) from Jan Aushadhi Kendra operators and vendors located near the designated pensioners’ centres for empanelment. These Jan Aushadhi Kendras must agree to supply only Jan Aushadhi medicines to one or more designated MCD pensioners’ centres, depending on feasibility, covering all 12 MCD zones.

A total of 37 pensioners’ centres are spread across the city: Central Zone—three centres, City SP Zone -- five centres, Civil Lines Zone -- two centres, Karol Bagh Zone -- three centers, Keshavpuram Zone -- five centres, Najafgarh Zone -- two centers, Narela Zone -- four centers, Rohini Zone -- two centres and the remaining centres distributed across other zones.

The civic body has issued an Expression of Interest (EOI), encouraging nearby chemists to apply for empanelment to ensure affordable healthcare access for elderly citizens. According to the EOI, vendors must submit their proposals by March 25, either online or physically at the MCD office. Once selected, the Jan Aushadhi Kendras will enter into a formal agreement with the civic body.

Selected vendors must ensure same-day delivery of medicines for orders placed before noon, while orders placed later must be fulfilled by the following working day. In emergencies, deliveries must be made immediately upon receiving a telephonic request from the designated medical officer in charge.

Strict penalties have been outlined for non-compliance. Failure to deliver medicines on time for three consecutive instances in a month will attract a fine of Rs 5,000 per day for non-supply, Rs 2,000 per day for partial supply and Rs 1,000 per day for delayed deliveries. Repeated delays or false claims could lead to blacklisting and immediate termination of the contract.

Meanwhile, in a relief to its retired employees and to ensure quality, all supplied medicines must have at least half of their shelf life remaining. Vendors must also provide detailed invoices, including batch numbers, quantities and GST details.

The civic body has clarified that no minimum quantity of medicine orders can be guaranteed, as procurement will depend on the availability of stock in MCD's existing pharmacies.

The agreement, initially set for a two-year period, may be extended with mutual consent. The Director of Hospital Administration holds the authority to cancel contracts without notice if the supplier fails to meet the expected standards.