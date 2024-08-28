MCD to hold ward committee polls on Sept 4, nominations open till Aug 30

New Delhi, Aug 28 (PTI) The Municipal Corporation of Delhi's ward committee elections for appointment of the chairman and deputy chairmen for each of the 12 zonal bodies will be held on September 4, according to an official order.

The election will be held through secret ballot in accordance with the Delhi Municipal Corporation Regulations, 1958, it said.

The councillors have time till August 30 to file their nominations with the municipal secretary.

The elections in six zones of the MCD namely City and SP Zone, Rohini Zone, Najafgarh Zone, West Zone, South Zone and Central Zone will he held between 10 am to 4 pm at Hansraj Gupta Auditorium at the civic body headquarters.

In the remaining six zones, which includes Karol Bagh Zone, Keshav Puram Zone, Shahdara South Zone, Shahdara North Zone, Civil Lines Zone and Narela Zone, the elections will be held parallelly at Satya Narayan Bansal Auditorium at the MCD headquarters.

As per the DMC regulations, every candidate for the election shall be nominated by a nomination paper in the prescribed form, which shall be signed by the candidate and two other members of the Corporation as proposer and seconder.

The nomination has to be delivered to the municipal secretary between 11 am and 5 pm at least three clear days before the date of meeting at which the election is to be held, i.e. by Friday (August 30).

Any candidate may withdraw his candidature at any time before the election is proceeded within the meeting, the order states.

The ward committees are essential for formation of the standing committee, the highest decision-making body of the MCD.

As per the provision of the DMC regulations, the ward committees in their first meeting each year, elects one of its members, who is a councillor, to be the chairman and another members as the deputy chairman of the zonal level body. It also nominates one member each for the standing committee.

The September 4 elections will be considered as the first meeting of the ward committees.

Due to political deadlock between the ruling AAP and the opposition BJP, the elections for the ward committee and the subsequent standing committee have been delayed by over one and a half years.

The delay has kept several key policy decisions, requiring the administrative approval of the standing committee, in doldrums. PTI SJJ SLB AS AS