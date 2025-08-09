MCD to issue advisory against feeding pigeons amid health concerns

New Delhi: The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) may officially ask people not to feed pigeons in public spaces, for it may lead to health problems associated with the birds' droppings.

According to an official, the civic body will issue an advisory in the next two weeks in the matter.

The person said the move follows concerns over respiratory ailments linked to prolonged exposure to pigeon faeces.

The advisory will request public cooperation in avoiding feeding pigeons on the roads, footpaths, traffic islands, balconies, and terraces.

"As of now, we do not think strict enforcement is required. But if the problem persists, we may consider additional measures in the future," the official said.

The advisory comes against the backdrop of judicial scrutiny of the issue.

Earlier this year, the National Green Tribunal issued notices to the Delhi government, the MCD, NDMC and PWD over a plea highlighting how droppings at pigeon feeding spots mix with dust during cleaning and can cause hypersensitivity pneumonitis and other respiratory illnesses.

Doctors have said that pigeon droppings can harbour bacteria and fungi that trigger severe allergic reactions, lung infections and chronic respiratory diseases such as fibrosis.

No confirmed outbreaks linked to pigeons have been reported in Delhi as of yet.

"We will appeal to people to stop feeding pigeons for their health and to help control the bird population. Any further action will depend on the situation in the coming months," the official added.