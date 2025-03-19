MCD to issue show-cause notices to 1,900 bulk waste generators for non-compliance

New Delhi, Mar 19 (PTI) The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) will issue show-cause notices to around 1,900 bulk waste generators (BWGs) who have not registered on its 311 App despite multiple directives and a recent public notice outlining the deadline.

In a statement on Wednesday, the MCD said that only 1,075 BWGs have registered so far.

The MCD has instructed all zonal deputy commissioners to take action against 1,900 non-compliant BWGs, which include commercial establishments, hotels, schools, and places of worship, it said.

"This move aims to promote responsible waste management and ensure compliance with Rule 4 of the Solid Waste Management (SWM) Rules, 2016," the statement read.

The MCD mentioned that BWGs can still register through the MCD 311 App and adhere to the SWM Rules, 2016. For further details, they can visit the official MCD website.

The department has urged all stakeholders to cooperate in fostering responsible waste management and maintaining a clean, healthy environment in Delhi, it added.