MCD to launch accrual-based double entry accounting system from Nov 15

New Delhi, Nov 10 (PTI) The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) will roll out an Accrual-Based Double Entry Accounting System at its headquarters from November 15, marking a major step towards financial transparency and modernisation of civic governance.

The system, which replaces the existing manual and cash-based accounting process, will enable real-time recording and monitoring of all financial transactions, including journal vouchers, bills, and payments.

Officials said the move is expected to significantly improve efficiency, accuracy, and accountability across MCD departments.

During a recent review with the system integrator of the Finance and Accounts module of the UPYOG Portal under the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA), MCD successfully prepared the monthly account for September 2025.

This included income and expenditure statements, trial balance, ledger postings, and journal entries -- marking the transition towards accrual-based accounting.

Until now, all accounting and payment processes within the civic body were managed manually. The new online double entry system is expected to “revolutionize the way financial data is recorded, processed, and monitored”, the civic body said in a statement.

MCD Commissioner Ashwani Kumar said the initiative is a “key reform measure” aimed at bringing greater transparency and accountability to the Corporation’s financial management.

“The implementation of the Online Double Entry Accounting System will help in better monitoring of funds, improved service delivery, and enhanced trust among citizens and stakeholders,” he said.

The officials added that the step aligns with MCD’s broader goal of adopting technology-driven solutions to improve administrative efficiency and promote digital governance. PTI NSM NB