MCD to map feeding spots for strays, invites dog lovers to provide space

New Delhi, Aug 27 (PTI) The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) will invite dog lovers and animal activists who can provide space for feeding strays, as the civic body continues to identify designated feeding spots across all 250 wards in line with a recent Supreme Court order, officials said on Wednesday.

The civic body is working on a plan to identify designated feeding points for stray dogs across the city. Meetings are being held to map out locations across all 250 wards, keeping them away from residential areas to avoid potential health and safety concerns.

"This work has to be done in a planned manner. Identifying safe spots in over 200 wards is not easy, so consultation with various departments and stakeholders is crucial,” an official said.

He added that the civic body is also planning to involve dog lovers and animal activists in the process. "If any dog lover or animal welfare activist comes forward with land or a proper space to feed dogs, we will consider including such sites in the official list," the official said.

The official emphasised that discussions are underway with concerned departments, including the veterinary department, sanitation department, RWAs, local representatives and residents, to ensure that the feeding points are both practical and safe.

The Supreme Court on Friday modified its earlier direction prohibiting the release of vaccinated stray dogs from shelters in Delhi-NCR and ordered that the canines be released after sterilisation and de-worming.

In its order, the apex court also directed municipal authorities to create dedicated feeding spaces for stray dogs in each municipal ward.

It further said that persons found feeding dogs on the streets in violation of these directions would face punishment.

The official said that Delhi has one of the highest stray dog populations among Indian cities, and the issue often leads to conflicts between residents, feeders, and civic authorities. The authorities’ planned action is expected to bring clarity and reduce friction on the ground.

The MCD also mentioned that it has begun work on implementing the Supreme Court’s order, with a proposal to set up dog shelters at Dwarka’s Sector 29 and Bela Road, where aggressive dogs can be kept.

Both sites have ample space, along with existing ABC (Animal Birth Control) centres and kennels. PTI NSM NSM MPL MPL