MCD to offer semi-processed construction waste to public to ease landfills

New Delhi, Nov 18 (PTI) The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has begun public distribution of semi-processed construction and demolition (C&D) waste to promote circular resource use and reduce the load on city landfills, the civic body said on Tuesday.

Delhi currently has four operational C&D waste processing plants: Burari near Jahangirpuri, Rani Khera, Bakarwala, and Shastri Park.

These facilities process unprocessed construction debris into recycled materials, such as stone grit, coarse and fine sand, screened soil and products like CC blocks, paver blocks, chequered tiles and kerb stones, which are supplied to government agencies and the public.

The civic body has now introduced semi-processed C&D material — commonly referred to as 'malba' — for wider public distribution.

The material is screened at C&D plants to remove combustible and non-recyclable components such as wood, refuse-derived fuel (RDF), and other impurities, making it suitable for filling low-lying areas, the MCD said.

Government agencies and private individuals can procure semi-processed 'malba' from these plants for a cost.

The concessionaire will also provide doorstep delivery after charging transportation fees.