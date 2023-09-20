MCD to open 5 new schools soon, start work on 5 more by December: Officials

New Delhi, Sep 20 (PTI) The Municipal Corporation of Delhi will open five new schools soon as about 95 per cent of their construction has been completed, a senior official said on Tuesday.

These new civic-run schools will come up at Narela, Bawana, Prem Nagar, Janata Vihar and Vishnu Garden, within two-three months, he said.

Besides, foundation stones will be laid for a set of another five schools in December, the office of Mayor Shelly Oberoi said in a statement.

Oberoi held a review meeting with Additional Commissioner Vikas Tripathi and senior officials of the MCD's education department on Wednesday. She also reviewed the progress on the construction of school buildings at Narela, Bawana, Prem Nagar, Janata Vihar and Vishnu Garden, it said.

The education model of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is "also being implemented in the MCD," she was quoted as saying in the statement.

New buildings are to be constructed for the other five MCD-run schools. All the formalities related to their construction are being completed as soon as possible. The foundation stones for their construction will be laid by December, she said.

The AAP-led MCD is committed to providing the best facilities to the people of Delhi near their homes, she added.

Oberoi also ordered the officials of the education department to organise an olympiad for classes 4 and 5 so that the children studying in municipal corporation-run schools get the experience of participating in competitive examinations.

The process of purchasing 1,500 tables and 37,000 chairs for the smooth operation of nursery classes and seating for small children should be completed as soon as possible, she said.

Oberoi also directed the officials to establish Miyawaki gardens on the campus of civic-run schools.

She said a list of the schools where these gardens can be established should be made available as soon as possible.

Miyawaki is a Japanese method under which trees and plants are planted at small distances and they compete among themselves to get sunlight and grow very fast. Through the Miyawaki method, gardens with dense canopy can be developed in a short time, the statement said. PTI KND RHL