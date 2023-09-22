MCD to organise 'Swachhta Utsav' at Shaheedi Park on Saturday

New Delhi, Sep 22 (PTI) A sanitation-themed festival will be held at Shaheedi Park on Saturday to encourage the involvement of youth in making Delhi garbage-free, an official said.

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) will organise 'Swachhta Utsav' at the recently-inaugurated park where exhibits made of scrap material have been displayed.

Live music shows, dances, skits, street plays and other activities will be organised during the event.

During the festival, participants can also enjoy delicious food at a very nominal price. A quiz competition will also be organised for the citizens, themed on sanitation, as also a 'nukkad natak' to spread the message of sanitation, officials said.

Different types of stalls will also be installed to showcase waste management practices and recycled products, they said.

The event is to encourage greater involvement and sensitisation of youth for making Delhi garbage-free, the MCD said in a statement. PTI KND NB NB