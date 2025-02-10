MCD to present budget estimates on Feb 13

New Delhi: The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) will hold a special budget meeting on February 13, according to an official statement.

During the meeting, the MCD commissioner will present the Revised Budget Estimates for 2024-25 and the Budget Estimates for 2025-26.

The corporation will also consider the Schedule of Taxes, Rates and Cesses for the upcoming financial year, the officials said.

The BJP has returned to power in Delhi after 26 years, securing 48 out of 70 seats in the assembly elections held on February 5. The AAP won 22 seats, while the Congress failed to open its account.

A total of 22 MCD councillors contested the elections and among the 48 winning BJP candidates, eight were sitting councillors, including Ravinder Negi (Patparganj), Rekha Gupta (Shalimar Bagh) and Shikha Roy (Greater Kailash).

Three AAP councillors — Punardeep Sawhney (Chandni Chowk), Prem Chauhan (Deoli)and Aaley Mohammad Iqbal (Matia Mahal) — also secured assembly seats.

Following the election results, the composition of the MCD now stands at BJP -- 112 councillors, AAP -- 119 councillors and Congress -- 8 councillors.

The upcoming meeting on February 13 is expected to focus on fund allocations for sanitation, road maintenance, public health and education, among other key sectors.