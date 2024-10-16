MCD to regularise 607 sanitation workers ahead of key polls

New Delhi, Oct 15 (PTI) Ahead of the upcoming Delhi assembly polls, 607 sanitation workers will be regularised by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) in an event on Wednesday, officials said.

Regularisation of sanitation workers has been a key focus of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) administration in the MCD.

The Wednesday event will be attended by Delhi Chief Minister Atishi as the chief guest, along with her predecessor and AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal, MCD officials said.

Of the 607 workers set to be regularised, 208 are from the Education Department and 399 from the Department of Environment Management Services (DEMS), they added.

With the elections nearing, the party on a war footing has begun repair of roads and improving conditions of several other essential services.

Assembly elections in Delhi are due in February next year. PTI SJJ RPA