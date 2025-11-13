MCD to regularise daily-wage sanitation workers, approves four new waste processing plants

New Delhi, Nov 13 (PTI) The MCD on Thursday passed a proposal to regularise daily-wage sanitation workers and approved the establishment of four new solid waste processing plants with a total capacity of 5,100 metric tons per day.

On Thursday, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) held its General House meeting, which began with tributes to the citizens who lost their lives in the recent terrorist attack near the Red Fort.

Soon after, Opposition Leader Ankush Narang and other Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) councillors began protesting against the city’s severe air quality by wearing masks and holding placards that read, "Abki Baar 400 Par." The protest continued for some time, after which the House was adjourned for the next session.

Later, addressing a press conference, Mayor Sardar Raja Iqbal Singh said that during the General Body meeting, the corporation passed a proposal to regularise all daily-wage sanitation workers who were appointed on compassionate grounds between April 1, 2010, and March 31, 2015.

"The MCD is committed to safeguarding the interests of its sanitation workers and will continue taking steps to regularise them in the future as well," Singh said.

In another decision, the corporation also approved the establishment of four new solid waste processing plants with a combined capacity of 5,100 metric tons per day, at an estimated cost of Rs 361.42 crore.

According to the Mayor, these plants are expected to become operational within six months, after which no new waste will be dumped at landfill sites.

He, however, alleged that some Aam Aadmi Party councillors tried to disrupt the proceedings.

"AAP councillors do not wish to engage in meaningful debate on public welfare issues and repeatedly create disorder during the proceedings of the House," Singh said. Despite the disruptions, the meeting continued for about an hour and key proposals were passed.

The Mayor added that the meeting also included detailed discussions on ward-level issues related to civic amenities, sanitation, health, and infrastructure.

"The MCD is fully committed to providing better and more accessible basic facilities to the citizens of Delhi," Singh said. PTI NSM HIG