MCD to rename major roads in Burari after Valmiki, ex-CDS Gen Bipin Rawat

New Delhi, Oct 10 (PTI) The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) will consider proposals to rename several major roads in Burari after notable figures, including spiritual leaders and national heroes, according to an official.

The MCD's monthly meeting is scheduled for October 14.

The proposals include renaming the Burari Garhi Chopal via Valmiki Temple Main Road as Bhagwan Maharishi Valmiki Marg and a nearby road in Burari village as Shaheed General Bipin Rawat Marg, according to the agenda of the meeting.

Rawat was the chief of defence staff who died in a chopper crash in December 2021.

Other proposals include naming roads after Late Chandra Dev Tiwari, Late Krishan Tyagi, former MLA of Burari, New Delhi, and Late Ved Prakash Bhardwaj, among others.

These proposals were earlier cleared by the Ad-hoc Committee on Naming and Renaming of Streets.

The meeting will also take up discussions on hiring manpower for the horticulture department, procurement of 48 light commercial vehicles for the civic body and regularisation of safai karamcharis engaged between 2000 and 2002.