MCD to rent out its office building complex in East Delhi's Karkardooma

New Delhi, Dec 3 (PTI) The Municipal Corporation of Delhi will lease out its newly built office complex in Karkardooma to government departments and agencies, PSUs and others for 30 years to be used as office spaces, according to an official statement issued on Sunday.

The state-of-the-art office complex, located in the Karkardooma Institutional area, comprises three blocks -- A, B, and C -- and is constructed over 22,918 sq metre.

All three blocks are ready to be leased out by the corporation, the statement said.

Among them, Block A has ground + 5 floors with a carpet area of 17,480 sq ft while Block B has basement + 5 floors with a carpet area of 22,391 sq ft. Block C is a 12-storey building having a carpet area of more than 1 lakh sq ft.

The calculated carpet area is exclusive of basements. Block B has one basement while Block C has two basements, having ample parking facility, the statement said.

According to the statement, the office complex is equipped with all modern amenities like air-conditioning, power backup, firefighting systems and CCTV surveillance apart from a 190 KLD sewerage treatment plant.

The civic body has proposed to lease office spaces to interested Central/State government departments or Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs) for a period of 30 years.

The corporation recently approved the minimum rent of the office complex at Rs 115 per sq ft with enhancement at the rate of 7 per cent per annum on compounding basis -- 21 per cent at the end of every three years.

A few central government departments have expressed their interest for office space at the complex, according to the statement.

The civic body will be writing to other central government departments/PSUs/state government regarding availability of office space at Karkardooma Institutional Area, it said.

The civic body will sign a lease agreement with the government department/ agency/ PSUs which offer the best rate over and above the floor rate of Rs 115 per sq ft fixed by the corporation, the statement read. PTI SJJ CK