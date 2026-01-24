MCD to roll out 'Shri' schools model; two in each zone in first phase

New Delhi, Jan 24 (PTI) The Delhi civic body on Saturday announced that it will set up 'MCD Shri' schools on the lines of the Centre's 'PM Shri' schools and the Delhi government's 'CM Shri' schools, according to a statement.

Mayor Raja Iqbal Singh stated that in the first phase, two such schools will be established in each MCD zone, with admissions focused on meritorious students.

Singh said these institutions would focus on identifying and nurturing students' abilities while preparing them for higher studies.

"Education, values and discipline together form the backbone of society," he said, calling teachers the true builders of the nation for shaping young minds and instilling the right values.

Civic body's Education Committee chairman Yogesh Verma said special emphasis was being placed on identifying meritorious students in MCD schools.

"As many as 100 outstanding students from Class five will be selected every year, with their names and achievements in academics, sports or co-curricular activities published on the Corporation's website to help other schools offer them admission," Verma said.

Verma added that alongside academics, the MCD was focusing on mid-day meals, uniforms and other basic facilities.

The announcement was made during a Republic Day flag hoisting ceremony at the MCD Primary School in Ashok Vihar Phase 1. The Mayor unfurled the national flag at the event, which was presided over by area councillor and education committee chairman Verma. PTI VBH APL APL