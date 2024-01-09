MCD to soon come out with uniform policy for cremation of pets, stray animals: Mayor

New Delhi, Jan 9 (PTI) The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) will soon come out with a "uniform policy" for all its zones for cremation of pets and stray animals, Mayor Shelly Oberoi said on Tuesday.

Advertisment

Earlier in the day, she visited Delhi's "first animal crematorium" at Dwarka, which has been developed by the MCD, according to a statement issued by the mayor's office.

"Pet lovers can perform a dignified cremation (last rites) of their beloved pets as per Hindu rituals," she said referring to the Dwarka crematorium, according to the statement.

A senior official said that at the Dwarka facility, deceased pets can only be cremated, and added that their burial does not take place there.

Advertisment

Currently, people in Delhi either cremate or bury their pets or other animals wherever a suitable piece of vacant land is found.

The pet crematorium at Dwarka offers "eco-friendly animal cremation services with a green technology", Oberoi said.

"We will soon come out with a uniform policy for cremation of pets and stray animals across all zones of the MCD. Such facilities will be offered at nominal rates to the public," she added.

Advertisment

Pet lovers can perform last rites in a dignified manner and according to customary rituals with priest services. They can also avail other facilities being provided at the crematorium, the mayor said about the Dwarka facility.

MCD officials said currently, there is no uniform policy for cremation of pets.

The crematorium facility is offered free of cost for cremation of street dogs, through veterinary services of the MCD in some zones, while people in other zones can avail such facility for Rs 500, the statement said.

Advertisment

The mayor urged all pet owners in and around Delhi to make use of the pet cremation facilities.

She said a "green memorial park" is also being developed and people can plant trees at the park in the memory of their pets. Such a green belt will help in lowering pollution levels, Oberoi said.

The MCD pet crematorium in Dwarka is offering services at affordable rates, the statement said.

"Rs 2,000 is being charged for cremation of dogs and small animals weighing less than 30 kg and Rs 3,000 for those weighing above it," it said.

Two CNG-operated furnaces at the pet crematorium can be used to cater to 10 private pets and 15 small stray animals in a day. The municipal pet crematorium is spread over 700 sqm. It is situated adjoining the MCD Dog Sterilisation Centre in Sector 29 in Dwarka, it added. PTI KND ANB ANB