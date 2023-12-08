MCD to take suggestions from public to prepare final budget: Delhi Mayor

New Delhi, Dec 8 (PTI) The Municipal Corporation of Delhi will take suggestions from residents of the city to prepare its final annual budget which will be presented in January, Mayor Shelly Oberoi said on Friday.

Advertisment

The civic body will hold meetings and take suggestions from market associations, youth, women, RWAs, people residing in the unauthorised areas, JJ Cluster and heads of the 360 villages of Delhi to prepare the budget, officials said.

Addressing a press meet, Oberoi said in the first draft budget of the AAP-led MCD will be presented on Saturday.

She added that the final budget will be presented in January after incorporating the the opinion of the people.

Advertisment

This development comes after the the special budget meeting scheduled for Friday to table the revised budget estimates for 2023-24 and the budget estimates for 2024-25 was postponed by the civic body.

The notice did not mention any reason for the postponement.

The special budget meeting of the House has been rescheduled for Saturday. It will be held at 2 pm, the notice said.

Advertisment

MCD Commissioner Gyanesh Bharti was slated to present the revised budget estimates in the special budget meeting at the civic body's headquarters.

The BJP condemned the postponement of the meeting and alleged that councillors were not provided copies of the budget.

"The BJP strongly condemns any move to defer the budget," said Leader of Opposition in MCD Sardar Raja Iqbal Singh.

According to the MCD's calendar, the annual budget is presented by December 10.

However, it was decided to present the budget on December 8 as December 9 and 10 fall on a weekend this year, Singh said. PTI SJJ RPA RPA