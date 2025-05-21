MCD to upgrade Delhi toll plazas for quicker toll collection from commercial vehicles

New Delhi, May 21 (PTI) In a major push to modernise its border tax infrastructure, Delhi's toll plazas are set for a high-tech makeover, with MCD planning to upgrade 156 entry points to NHAI standards for faster toll collection, including ECC, from commercial vehicles.

As part of a fresh Rs 997-crore tender, the civic body plans to implement cutting-edge upgrades for toll and Environment Compensation Charge (ECC) collection from commercial vehicles entering the national capital, including RFID-based systems, digital integration and standardised plaza operations, according to an official.

The official said that the MCD's toll tax department has floated a Request for Proposal (RFP) to engage a private contractor to manage toll and ECC collection at these designated border entry points.

It said that the selected contractor will be responsible for upgrading, operating and maintaining toll plazas in accordance with NHAI standards for three years, extendable by six months or until a new contractor is appointed.

The broad scope of work includes a collection of toll and ECC using RFID systems installed at 13 major entry points, with manual or tech-assisted collection at the remaining locations, development and upgradation of toll plazas and operation of point-of-sale facilities for RFID tagging and recharging.

The contractor will also be required to remit the collections to MCD under mutually agreed terms and maintain coordination with the RFID infrastructure concessionaire.

According to the tender, the annual reserve price for toll tax collection is Rs 900 crore, while the ECC component is valued at Rs 97 crore, after refunds. Bidders are required to submit an earnest money deposit (EMD) of Rs 19.94 crore, which will be adjusted against the 10 per cent performance guarantee upon award of the contract.

Firms applying must have a minimum net worth of Rs 249 crore and a proven track record in toll or entry tax collection in at least three of the last five financial years. They must also demonstrate toll collection experience averaging Rs 349 crore annually in their best three years. Joint ventures are permitted, provided the lead partner meets 51 per cent of the net worth criterion.

MCD has clarified that firms or their subsidiaries with pending dues or a history of blacklisting by any government agency will be disqualified. PTI NSM AMJ AMJ AMJ