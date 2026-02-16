MCD trying to hide, suppress facts: Congress on civic body's budget

New Delhi, Feb 16 (PTI) The Congress on Monday slammed the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) over its 2026-27 budget, alleging that it is trying to "hide and suppress facts", while failing to address the capital's mounting civic challenges.

Addressing a press conference here, Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee (DPCC) president Devender Yadav claimed that the budget is misleading, alleging discrepancies in the figures presented in it. He claimed that while the deficit budget presented in the corporation was Rs 17,583 crore, the revenue estimate stood at Rs 17,184 crore.

Yadav also alleged that the civic body, the primary responsibility of which is to prioritise cleanliness and hygiene in the city, has "completely failed" to do its duty.

"Of the 11,000 metric tonnes of garbage generated every day, only 8,000 metric tonnes are disposed of in Delhi, due to which 3,000 metric tonnes of garbage is seen on the roads, in open areas and colonies every day," he said.

However, MCD officials said the budget was prepared after assessing all relevant facts and figures.

"Although the BJP has been in power for only a year, it has expedited waste-management processes at landfill sites and plans to float more tenders in the coming years," said Pravesh Wahi, the leader of the House in the MCD.

During the budget speech last week, Wahi said waste weighing around 29,000 metric tonnes is disposed of every day through various measures.

"Nearly 10,000 metric tonnes of waste are being deposited every day at the Okhla, Bhalswa and Ghazipur landfill sites, while the MCD is processing around 29,000 metric tonnes of waste daily through various means," he said.

"The MCD collects around 12,000 tonnes of solid waste daily and it is disposed of through various plants installed by the corporation. Of this, around 6,000 metric tons are dumped daily at the Bhalswa, Okhla and Ghazipur landfill sites," Wahi added. PTI MSJ RC