MCD uses drone mapping to spot illegal dyeing units in west Delhi, 11 facilities sealed

New Delhi, Feb 25 (PTI) The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has launched a drone-based enforcement drive to identify illegal and polluting jeans dyeing and washing units operating in non-conforming and redevelopment industrial areas in West Delhi district, officials said.

According to officials, the aerial survey was conducted between February 16 and 20 across Khyala, Vishnu Garden, Ranhola, Baprola and Bindapur areas.

"High-resolution drone imaging helped teams monitor rooftops, upper floors and concealed operations that usually escape routine ground inspections," officials said.

During the operation, 11 water-polluting units were sealed and their electricity connections were disconnected. Officials said with this, the West Zone has sealed 88 such units over the past three months, adding that action against the remaining identified units will continue this week.

The exercise has led to the identification of 29 suspected illegal units, authorities said, adding that the drone survey supplemented a ground survey carried out in January, strengthening evidence collection ahead of action.

A joint enforcement drive involving the MCD, sub-divisional magistrate, Delhi Pollution Control Committee, Delhi Police, BSES and the Delhi Jal Board was subsequently carried out following directions of the Lieutenant Governor, officials said.

The MCD said under its "zero tolerance" policy towards illegal and polluting industrial units, unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) technology will remain a key enforcement tool to monitor such activities. PTI VBH ARB ARB