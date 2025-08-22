MCD will work with 'full strength' to implement SC directions on stray dogs in NCR

New Delhi, Aug 22 (PTI) The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) will work with "full strength" to implement the Supreme Court's directions on stray dogs in the National Capital Region (NCR), and will identify suitable locations for creating feeding points away from residential areas.

The Supreme Court on Friday modified its August 11 direction prohibiting the release of stray dogs from shelters in Delhi-NCR, and said the picked up canines be sterilised, vaccinated and released back in the same area.

Mayor Raja Iqbal Singh on Friday said, "We welcome the Supreme Court's decision and will implement it 100 per cent. The MCD will work on this order with full strength," adding that everyone wants aggressive dogs to be treated.

"Dogs are dear to all of us, but the public should not face any problem," he stressed.

Meanwhile, the court directed the civic bodies to create dedicated feeding points for stray dogs.

Standing Committee Chairperson Satya Sharma said the MCD will identify suitable locations across the city and work on the order at the earliest.

"Now that the court's decision has come, we will work according to its order. Feeding points will be created and MCD will identify suitable locations for them. We need several such points, but we will ensure they are away from residential areas so that people are not disturbed," Sharma added.

A three-judge special bench headed by Justice Vikram Nath clarified that relocation shall not apply to dogs infected with rabies, suspected to be infected with rabies or displaying aggressive behaviour.

The court said the August 11 direction prohibiting the release of stray dogs from shelters will remain in abeyance for the time being.

It also instructed municipal authorities to create dedicated feeding spaces, considering the population and concentration of stray dogs in each municipal ward, and emphasised that feeding on streets will not be permitted.

Singh further said that the MCD's 20 Animal Birth Control (ABC) centres will be actively engaged in implementing the court's directions, with current focus on these centres while continuing other civic work. "We all love dogs, but we also have to ensure the safety of both humans and animals," he added.

The mayor also said the civic body will pick up only those dogs that are aggressive or have attacked people, while others will remain undisturbed after vaccination and sterilisation.

Earlier, some dog lovers had opposed the prohibition on releasing strays from shelters, but Singh said the Supreme Court's latest decision has satisfied them. PTI NSM NSM KSS KSS