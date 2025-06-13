MCD yet to get Rs 820 cr fund announced by BJP, being pushed into financial mess: Delhi AAP

New Delhi, Jun 13 (PTI) The Leader of Opposition in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), Ankush Narang, on Friday alleged that a fund of Rs 820 crore announced by the Delhi government a week ago has not reached the civic body, and the delay has pushed it into a a financial mess.

On June 6, the Delhi government announced it would be releasing Rs 820 crore to the MCD as part of the Basic Tax Assignment framework.

"Almost a week ago, it was announced that the Delhi government had released Rs 820 crore in funds to the MCD, but those funds have not reached the MCD yet. For the past two months, since the BJP has come into power, salary payments to sanitation workers are being delayed, and pensions and arrears to retired employees have not been released," AAP leader Narang said.

He said that when his party was in power, the MCD was always on track money-wise, with salaries released on time, which is not the case now.

"I would like to say both central and state governments have failed," he said.

The allegation was dealt with by Mayor Raja Iqbal Singh, who accused the Aam Aadmi Party of only ever indulging in criticism.

"They were given 10 years in government and two and a half years in MCD, but AAP did not do much to change the system. They should look into why they were voted out of power. I assure you that all salaries will be released on time," Singh said.

In April, the Bharatiya Janata Party reclaimed the MCD by winning the mayoral elections. AAP, which won in 2022, boycotted this year's mayoral elections.