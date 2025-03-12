MCD's Mar 17 meeting to focus on road development, hiring manpower for Horticulture Department

New Delhi, Mar 12 (PTI) Accelerating road development projects in south Delhi, approving overdue payments for feeding cattle housed in four cow shelters and hiring additional manpower for the Horticulture Department will be prioritised during the upcoming special meeting of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD).

According to the agenda to be tabled during the March 17 meeting, the MCD's plan to develop roads and drains in south Delhi's Aya Nagar area aims to enhance infrastructure.

There will also be deliberations on administrative approvals and expenditure sanctions for payments related to cattle feeding in four cow shelters to clear pending liabilities and cover expected costs for the financial year 2024-25, the agenda stated.

In addition, the corporation plans to expand manpower in the Horticulture Department by hiring agencies to supply semi-skilled and skilled workers, ensuring better maintenance of green spaces and public gardens across the city.

The civic body is also planning to modernise street lighting and improve footpaths to enhance pedestrian safety.

Other proposals on the agenda include administrative changes, such as appointing deputy commissioners for various zones and promoting assistant engineers (Civil) to Level-7 posts to strengthen the municipal workforce.

The meeting will also address the contentious issue of converting the Bhalswa Dairy area into a residential colony, a plan that faces legal hurdles.

Security and infrastructure upgrades at Kasturba Hospital will also be discussed, with a proposal to float a tender through the Government e-Marketplace (GeM) portal for hiring security personnel and ward supervisors, the agenda stated.

Additionally, the MCD will deliberate on extending the LED streetlight project in collaboration with BRPL, EESL and BSES Rajdhani Power Limited to ensure illumination of city roads. PTI NSM DIV DIV