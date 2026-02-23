MCD's Standing Committee clears key civic proposals, seeks fast-track rollout

New Delhi, Feb 23 (PTI) The MCD's Standing Committee on Monday approved several public-interest proposals and directed officials to ensure swift implementation of budget announcements for 2026–27.

Chairperson Satya Sharma said the meeting reviewed issues affecting daily life, including sanitation management, stray animals, park upkeep, public toilet conditions, pollution control and the use of community centres. Councillors' suggestions were discussed in detail, and officials were instructed to deliver time-bound, result-oriented actions, an official statement read.

Sharma said that the schemes aimed at making Delhi cleaner, improving grievance redressal and expanding civic amenities must begin immediately.

"Projects not requiring tenders such as the 'One Road–One Day' sanitation drive, annual licensing for weekly markets, Material Recovery Centres, Triveni plantation, herbal parks, school health check-ups and yoga training were ordered to be prioritised," Sharma said. Further adding that departments were also told to prepare plans for tender-based works.

On stray cattle, Sharma said the civic body would engage with the Delhi government to secure land for gaushalas and work towards a permanent solution. She also sought a detailed zone-wise report on municipal schools, including numbers of operational, closed and merged institutions, the statement read.

The committee also proposed and passed a unified policy allowing the Resident Welfare Associations to adopt and maintain parks and green areas under a public private partnership. A financial assistance of Rs 13,500 per acre per month across all 12 MCD zones has been set by the committee.

Meanwhile, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) councilors held a press conference alleging that there are 668 MCD schools in dilapidated conditions in Delhi where teachers and students are forced to live in fear.

"Everyone lives in a constant fear that a 'chajja' (overhang) may collapse over their heads or that a toilet door may fall while they are using it. MCD schools run from class 1 to 5 and the children are very young. They do not understand what is happening to them but teachers and principals are forced to endure this horrifying situation," AAP councillor Praveen Kumar said in a press conference. PTI VBH VBH AMJ AMJ