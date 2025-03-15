MCOCA case against Naresh Balyan: Delhi court directs police to file chargesheet by Apr 2

New Delhi: A court here has directed the Delhi Police to file its supplementary chargesheet by April 2 in a case against AAP leader Naresh Balyan lodged under the stringent MCOCA.

Special judge Kaveri Baweja granted 20 days of custody to police on a plea made by special public prosecutor Akhand Pratap Singh on March 12.

"Special PP (public prosecutor) for the state submits that prosecution will file the supplementary chargesheet against co-accused Vijay Gahlot and Sahil shortly and requests for some time. At request, matter is directed to be listed for further proceedings on April 2. Let the accused be produced through video conference on the said date," the judge said.

The court recently took cognisance of a supplementary chargesheet against another co-accused Ritik alias Peter.

The lawmaker was arrested on December 4 in the alleged organised crime case but he was granted bail in an extortion case earlier.