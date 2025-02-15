MCOCA case against Naresh Balyan: Will file charge sheet by Feb 24, Delhi Police tells court

New Delhi, Feb 15 (PTI) Delhi Police on Saturday informed a court here that it will file a supplementary charge sheet by February 24 in a case against AAP leader Naresh Balyan lodged under the stringent MCOCA.

Police informed special judge Kaveri Baweja that the investigation against co-accused Rohit alias Anna and Sachin Chikara is almost complete in the case and it will file its final report against them.

The court has reserved the order on cognisance of a supplementary charge sheet against Ritik alias Peter for February 24.

Balyan was arrested in the case on December 4 whereas a court granted him bail in an extortion case. PTI UK ZMN