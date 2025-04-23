MCOCA case: Delhi court to consider chargesheet against AAP's Naresh Balyan on May 5

New Delhi, Apr 23 (PTI) A Delhi court is likely to consider on May 5 a chargesheet filed by Delhi Police in a MCOCA case against AAP leader Naresh Balyan.

The judge on Wednesday adjourned the matter following requests of advocates in the case.

The court recently took cognisance of a supplementary chargesheet against another co-accused Ritik alias Peter.

"Put up for further proceedings/consideration on the point of charge on May 5, 2025. All accused persons be produced through VC on the next date of hearing," special judge Jitendra Singh said.

Special public prosecutor Akhand Pratap Singh has said there was sufficient evidence to prosecute Ritik.

Balyan was arrested on December 4 in the alleged organised crime case but he was granted bail in an extortion case earlier. PTI UK UK AMK AMK