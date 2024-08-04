MCOCA invoked against 2 interstate gangsters held for chain-snatching

Palghar, Aug 4 (PTI) Police have booked two interstate gang leaders, accused of attempt to murder and other charges, under the stringent Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) after their arrest in a chain-snatching case, officials said on Sunday.

On June 3, a 42-year-old woman from Tembhipada in Bhandup area of neighbouring Mumbai was returning after visiting a patient at a hospital in Nallasopara area of Maharashtra's Palghar district when some motorcycle-borne unidentified persons snatched her 'mangalsutra' (sacred necklace worn by married women) and fled from the spot.

The Nallasopara police subsequently registered an FIR under Indian Penal Code sections 394 (voluntarily causing hurt in committing robbery), 392 (robbery) and 34 (common intention), a police release said.

A police probe team worked on various leads, including CCTV footage, intelligence and technical inputs, and on July 14 arrested two persons, aged 36 and 38, from their native place Moradabad in Uttar Pradesh, for their alleged involvement in the chain-snatching crime, it said.

During interrogation, it came to light that 38 cases on charges like attempt to murder, rape, theft, serious assault, preparation for dacoity and possession of hazardous weapons had been registered against them in Maharashtra, UP, Punjab, Uttarakhand and Haryana, the police said.

The Nallasopara police on Saturday invoked provisions of the MCOCA against the duo, the release said. PTI COR GK