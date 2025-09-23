MCOCA invoked against criminal in Thane district

Thane, Sept 23 (PTI) Police have invoked stringent provisions of the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime (MCOC) Act against a gang leader in Thane district, an official said on Tuesday.

The action follows the interrogation of the accused, Sumit alias Lal Sunil Kadam (22), after he was arrested in connection with a criminal case on September 5.

Kadam 'admitted' to committing the offences with the help of three juveniles and building a network of associates who committed violent and unlawful acts, the official said.

A proposal to invoke stringent MOCA against Kadam was approved by the Additional Commissioner of Police, Eastern Division, Kalyan. PTI COR NSK