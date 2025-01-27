MCOCA invoked against gang selling country-made weapons in Beed

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Jan 27 (PTI) Police on Monday invoked the stringent Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) against a gang of six persons involved in selling country-made weapons in Beed district, an official said.

The official said the gang had 19 cases to its name, including for attempted murder, carrying firearms and counterfeit currency.

Last month, the accused opened fire in a house in the Prakash Ambedkar Nagar area of Beed over a land dispute and threatened the residents, he said.

The official said special Inspector General of Police of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar range Virendra Mishra ordered that the accused be booked under MCOCA.

He said four members of the gang have been arrested, and two are at large. PTI AW ARU