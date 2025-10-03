MCOCA provisions invoked in Latur bar assault case involving gangster

Latur, Oct 3 (PTI) Latur police have slapped Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) provisions against gangster Shakti alias Yogesh Ashok Gurane and three members of his gang in connection with a assault in a bar on June 4 this year, an official said on Friday.

Gurane and 10 of his associates had allegedly beaten up one Avinash Boyane in a bar in Chandeshwar with iron rods etc for refusing to give the gang protection money, the official said.

"Gurane and his associates are linked to at least 11 serious crimes in Latur, involving armed robberies, extortion and violent attacks. Under the guidance of Superintendent of Police Amol Tambe and after sanction from Nanded range inspector general, MCOCA sections have been slapped in the case," the official said. PTI COR BNM