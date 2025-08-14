M.Com student absconding for 2 years in Bihar murder case nabbed in Delhi

New Delhi, Aug 14 (PTI) An M.Com student who allegedly shot his uncle dead over a property dispute in Bihar’s Hajipur has been arrested in Delhi’s Rohini after evading arrest for over two years, officials said on Thursday.

Nilesh Kumar (27) had been on the run since the murder of his uncle last year, the police said, adding that the incident occurred in July 2023 over a property dispute.

"Nilesh, along with associates Tej Pratap and Md Asif Mustafa, allegedly shot his uncle dead. Only Tej Pratap had been arrested earlier, while the other two had remained absconding," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime Branch) Harsh Indora said.

The Bihar Police recently sought assistance from its counterparts in Delhi after Nilesh’s location was traced to the national capital, Indora said, adding that the police tracked Nilesh to a hideout in Sector-35, Rohini, and arrested him on Wednesday.

Investigators noted that Nilesh had been frequently changing his hideouts and rarely used mobile phones to evade arrest.

Further legal proceedings are being initiated to hand him over to the Bihar Police, the DCP stated. PTI SSJ SSJ MPL MPL