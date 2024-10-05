MCPI(U) slams Centre's 'anti-people' policies at three-day meet in Kota

Kota, Oct 5 (PTI) The NDA government at the Centre has failed to address the economic discontent in the country, the Rajasthan chapter of the Marxist Communist Party of India (United) said on Saturday.

A three-day seminar organised by the Rajasthan chapter of the MCPI(U) on the theme 'The Greatest Need of our Time' concluded on Saturday following in-depth discussions on a range of issues.

Speakers at the seminar criticised the "anti-people" policies of the ruling dispensation, and said there was growing dissatisfaction among farmers, Dalits, traders and middle-class people.

In a statement issued at the conclusion of the event, MCPI(U) general secretary M. Ashok Onkar claimed that people of the country have expressed their discontent against the NDA through their votes in the Lok Sabha elections held earlier his year.

However, instead of changing its "anti-people" policies, the government is promoting policies that "divide and oppress people", he added.

The Left leader also described the concept of 'One Nation, One Election' promoted by the Centre as completely unconstitutional, calling it a ploy to end democracy.

The statement reiterated the party's commitment to social transformation and creation of an egalitarian society based on the principles of justice and equality.

Left leader Kiranjit Singh Sekhon also lashed out at the BJP and alleged that it came to power in 2014 on promises of 'achche din', but in reality the Modi-Shah regime has suppressed their democratic rights besides taking over all the constitutional institutions of the country.