MCQ, computer tests for recruitment of anganwadi supervisors in Assam

Guwahati, Jan 1 (PTI) The Assam cabinet on Monday decided to introduce a written multiple choice questions (MCQ) test and computer proficiency test for the appointment of anganwadi supervisors to ensure the selection of well-qualified candidates.

The first meeting of the state cabinet in 2024, presided over by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, approved the appointment of anganwadi supervisors against 25 per cent of total posts of supervisors from among in-service anganwadi workers under general area districts, an official statement said.

The cabinet also decided to remove the upper age limit for anganwadi workers to apply in the selection processes, which will be held at the state level and conducted by the Director of Women and Child Development.

It was also decided to provide a tariff subsidy of Rs 200 crore to Assam Power Distribution Company Limited (APDCL), which will provide financial relief to 59 lakh below poverty line (BPL) and domestic consumers in the state.

The cabinet decided to settle land-related cases in favour of 1.194 indigenous, landless families in 16 districts in both urban and rural areas under Mission Basundhara. It was also decided to extend the timeline for the disposal of cases under the programme till January 15.

The cabinet also decided to send a proposal to the Centre for the inclusion of the Madahi community in the Scheduled Tribe list of Assam. PTI DG DG SOM