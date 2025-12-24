MD drug valued at over Rs 53 lakh seized in Nagpur; two traffickers from Rajasthan held

Nagpur, Dec 24 (PTI) Police in Nagpur have seized MD drug valued at over Rs 53 lakh and arrested two men from Rajasthan in connection with the seizure, officials have said.

The action was taken on Tuesday after the MIDC police received inputs that two persons were planning to sell MD, commonly known as ecstasy, near Sangam Road, Wanadongri.

Two men, identified as Ramswaroop Bhairaram Bishnoi (24) and Hariram Jagdish Paliwal (31), both residents of Kalyanpur tehsil of Rajasthan’s Balotra district, were then arrested from the spot, police said.

The duo was carrying 533 grams of MD, valued at over Rs 53 lakh, an official said.

A case has been registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, he added.